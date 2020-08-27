LONDON, ONT -- Never before seen at an airshow in Canada, all 4-world famous ACC demo teams from the United States will be participating in Airshow London.

Airshow London is the only show of its kind in Canada this year. Usually the four teams try not to overlap performances and limit themselves to one show a year in Canada.

This being the only show operating in the country means they are all coming at once for a never before seen show.

The four ACC Demo teams are:

US Air Force F-35 Lightning Demonstration Team

US Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Team

US Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team

There will be seven demonstrations between the four teams at this year’s event.

“It’s going to be loud,” said Jim Graham Chair of Airshow London in a statement.

“In Canada, we get excited to see even a single American military jet, tanker or team in our backyard. But to have seven demonstrations at one show is unbelievable.”

This year Airshow London is operating as a drive in format due to Covid-19.