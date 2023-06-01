A barn in Delaware went up in flames around 11 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a barn fire in Delaware.

According to London fire, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 2966 Brigham Rd. around 11:25 a.m.to assist Middlesex Centre Fire.

London crews worked to cool the home from becoming an exposure fire due to intense heat from the fire and London’s tanker shuttled water from the Delaware Water Tower.

All animals were able to escape the blaze and no injuries were reported.