WINGHAM, ONT. -- An 83-year-old woman is among three people facing drug trafficking charges following a police raid near Paisley.

Provincial police raided a home on Bruce Road 3 near Paisley on Wednesday, and say they found nearly $9,000 worth of oxycontin, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

They say they also found digital scales, packaging material and cell phones.

Three people from the Paisley area are facing charges.

They include a 33-year-old woman, 46-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, all charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say they’re looking for more information on this case. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.