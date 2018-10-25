

CTV London





Lambton OPP closed London Line from Mandaumin Road to Plowing Match Road after a fatal collision that sent two others to hospital.

Police were called to the scene in Wyoming, east of Fairweather Road for a two-vehicle crash around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

A female passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Mary Margaret Mullen 82, of St. Clair Township.

The male driver of the truck, an 85-year-old from St. Clair Township, and the female driver of the sedan, a 62-year-old from Sarnia, had non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the two-vehicle crash continues.