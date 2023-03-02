82 year old firefighter retires after 52 years on the job

Bob Merner has spent most of his adult life as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Zurich, but “all good things must come to an end” said Merner.

“I turn 83 in August, so figured it was time to get out of it,” chuckled the father and grandfather.

Merner, better known as “Pip”, signed up as a volunteer firefighter in 1971 when he was 31-years-old. From 1981 to 1991 he was the Zurich Fire Chief. He then continued on riding the truck until 2000 when he transitioned to the fire department’s dispatcher.

“It was easy for me, because I live 100 feet north of the fire hall. So, in the middle of the night, if we got called out, I’d be here with the fire doors open, ready for everyone,” said Merner.

As dispatcher, Merner used to hand write the records from each fire call. However, with the advancement of technology allowing for automatic fire call recording from Owen Sound, Merner was out of a job. He officially retired on January 1 of this year, after more than five decades on the job.

Bob Merner as Zurich Fire Chief between1981-1991. (Source: Bob Merner)

“I still come to the hall, maybe close the doors or help clean up. I enjoy doing it, and there’s the camaraderie with the guys, too,” said Merner.

Merner has seen a lot of changes in his 52 years as a volunteer firefighter. As an example, they didn’t have cell phones or even pagers to alert firefighters to a fire during his first decade on the job.

“Six or seven of us firefighters would have fire phones in our house. And, if you had a problem, you’d call the firemen, and we’d set off the siren here at the hall, and all the firemen would come and meet here,” he recalled.

While Merner’s bunker gear is put away, there is a Merner still on the job. In fact, there are two Merner’s with bunker gear hanging up in the Zurich Fire Station.

Bob, Marty, and Cody Merner. Three generations of volunteer firefighters based in Zurich as seen on July 3, 2022. (Source: Bob Merner)

“My son has been on the job 27 years. My grandson joined five years ago. He’s the training officer, and wants to become a full-time firefighter. Hopefully he get’s that, too,” he added.

Merner may be retired, but he won’t be too far away from the place that was his second home for more than half a century.

“Hopefully they still invite me to the Christmas party,” chuckled the soon to be 83 year old Merner.