8 charges laid following investigation into deadly building collapse in London, Ont.

London, Ont. -

Eight workplace safety charges have been laid nearly a year after a portion of a building under construction in London, Ont. collapsed.

On Dec. 12, 2020 a portion of the Teeple Terrace building collapsed, leaving two men dead and injuring several others.

The collapse left the community in mourning as residents left construction vests and hats on their porches to honour the victims.

An investigation into the collapse was launched in the days and weeks following.

After nearly a year the Ministry of Labour has filed eight workplace safety charges.

One of the charges is against East Elgin Concrete Forming, six of the charges are against Span Systems LP, and one charge is against an individual who has not been named.

The charges are as follows:

Against East Elgin Concrete Forming

Count 1: provide information, instruction, and supervision to a worker to protect the health and safety of a worker, at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(2)(a) of the Act.

Against Span Systems LP

Count 2: ensure that a building, structure or any part thereof, or any other part of a workplace, whether temporary or permanent, is capable of supporting any loads that may be applied to it in accordance with good engineering practice, at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(e)(iii) of the Act.

Count 3: ensure that the provisions of s. 87(1)(a) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were complied with at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(c) of the Act.

Count 4: to ensure that the provisions of s. 87(3)(b) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were complied with at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(c) of the Act.

Count 5: ensure that the provisions of s. 89(2) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were complied with at a workplace located at in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(c) of the Act.

Count 6: ensure that the provisions of s. 134(1)(a) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were complied with at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(c) of the Act.

Count 7: ensure that the provisions of s. 134(1)(b) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were complied with at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 25(1)(c) of the Act.

Against an unnamed individual

Count 8: providing advice negligently or incompetently that did endanger a worker at a workplace located in London, Ontario, contrary to s. 31(2) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act R.S.O. 1990, c.O.1, as amended.

In a release Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton provided the following statement:

“The Ministry has been working tirelessly to determine the cause of this tragedy and has now concluded its investigation.

"Any company in Ontario that thinks worker safety is just the cost of doing business should think twice because they will quickly feel the full force of the law.

"We owe it to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims to ensure something like this never happens again.”

The first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.

A number of other lawsuits have also been filed in connection with the collapse.