58-year-old man faces 25 sexual offence charges for alleged incidents inside Owen Sound business
A Bruce County man faces 25 charges related to sexual offences at a business in Owen Sound, according to police.
Officers in Owen Sound began an investigation stemming from a sexual assault allegation at a business in Dec. 2023.
"Ten victims, all current or past employees of the business, were identified and provided statements to police," said Det. Sgt. Patrick Rawn of the Owen Sound Police Service.
As a result, a 58-year-old man who lives in Bruce County was charged with 10 counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual interference and eight counts of sexual exploitation.
Here are the differences between each type of charge:
- Sexual assault: involves non-consensual sexual contact or behaviour against another person.
- Sexual interference: involves sexual contact with a person under the age of consent.
- Sexual exploitation: involves abusing a position of power or trust to exploit another person sexually.
The accused was arrested on Feb. 9, held for a "show cause hearing" and has since been released with an upcoming court date at the end of the month.
Owen Sound police said their investigation is continuing. Officers believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Chevonne Martin at cmartin@owensoundpolice.com or 519-376-1234 ext. 173.
