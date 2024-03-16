50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.
According to Lambton County OPP, 14-year-old Karen Caughlin was last seen alive in the early morning hours of March 16, 1974. Her body was later discovered the following morning on Plowing Match Road between Churchill Line and Lasalle Line in Lambton County.
In 2017, new information revealed that Caughlin’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, according to OPP. Her body was then moved from the location where she was hit to where her body was discovered.
Lambton County OPP and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch continue to receive tips from the public about the case.
"On behalf of Lambton County OPP, I would like to thank the public for their continued support with this investigation. Even after 50 years, information is still being received on this case. Our investigators diligently follow every tip,” said Insp. Chris Avery, commander, Lambton County OPP.
On the 50th anniversary of her death, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in her death. A $50,000 reward for information remains available.
Law enforcement are looking to hear from or about anyone who may have discussed attending or hosting a social gathering in Petrolia, Ont. after going to the Rose Gardens roller skating rink the day before Caughlin was last seen alive.
In addition, police want to hear from anyone with information about a vehicle collision in the Petrolia area, or damage sustained by a vehicle, at around that time. Someone may have observed damage to a vehicle, or not noticed damage to their own vehicle at the time.
In order to help determine what happened to Caughlin, OPP created a a seven-minute, case chronology video, which has been viewed more than 33,000 times since 2014, and which can be viewed on the official OPP YouTube channel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-519-882-1011, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or can submit a tip online.
