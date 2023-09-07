$50+ million renovation and expansion to Gateway Casinos London a sure bet

Gateway Casinos is doubling down on its location at the Western Fair District.

Construction has begun on a $50+ million overhaul of Gateway Casinos London, expanding the gaming floor from 70,000 to 84,000 square feet, renovating the entire facility into a modern gaming and dining experience.

“An expanded gaming floor, additional tables, adding two great new restaurants, our Match Eatery and Public House signature brand as well as our Chow Lucky Noodle House,” explained General Manager Darcy Romanin.

Specifically, Match Eatery and Public House will be separated from the casino floor to allow diners of all ages.

It will also feature a heated patio and a performance stage featuring local musicians.

The expanded gaming floor will include 891 slot machines and 18 live gaming tables wrapped around a new centralized bar.

The exterior will be revamped to feature the “Cascades” brand and a new centralized entrance.

Following a tour of the renovations, Coun. Susan Stevenson welcomed the reinvestment in what’s becoming the Old East Village’s entertainment district.

“Most importantly, we want to be a regional destination. We’ve already got what’s happening at 100 Kellogg [Lane]. This is a perfect next step,” Stevenson told CTV News.

Only a few years ago, the Western Fair District almost lost the casino to a vacant property on Wonderland Road South.

Ultimately, Gateway’s decision to stay put secures another long-term tenant on the city-owned property at the Western Fair District.

“The development of the Cascades Casino at Western Fair District will be great for London, customers will benefit from new and expanded entertainment and food experiences,” Reg Ash, CEO of Western Fair District explained. “Everyone will benefit from the enhanced economic impact for London and region through jobs and visitors to our city.”

“Its going to be very exciting here,” added Romanin. “London will be very happy with the product that will be here once it’s all finished. We have definitely not held back.”

Romanin said despite the extensive work, construction activities should go mostly unnoticed by casino customers, “Twenty-seven months to complete, but we’ve divided that into five phases, so not to impact the customers coming onto the [gaming] floor.”

Expanded gaming on the site raises the stakes for Gateway and city hall because of an existing revenue-sharing agreement.

“Our [multi-year] budget is going to be an incredible challenge this year,” explained Stevenson.

She also predicts spin-off benefits for local businesses, “We’ve got the ripple effect within the community as this draws people here.”

The casino expects to add about 100 new jobs by the time the renovation is finished in late 2025.