5,500 students participate in LDCSB track and field meet

5,500 elementary students from across the London District Catholic School Board in London, Ont. will take part in the Hans Janssen Memorial Track & Field Meet beginning May 29, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) 5,500 elementary students from across the London District Catholic School Board in London, Ont. will take part in the Hans Janssen Memorial Track & Field Meet beginning May 29, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver