5,500 students participate in LDCSB track and field meet

Elementary school students from throughout the region filled up Western University’s Alumni Field Monday for the Hans Janssen Memorial Track and Field Meet.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) holds the meet over three days, where around 5,500 students will compete in a variety of outdoor competitions including runs, dashes, shot puts, long and high jumps, and many others.

The event comes together thanks to the efforts of 150 volunteers made up of parents, retired educators and secondary school students.

Since 1957, the meet has been held annually and was renamed after Hans Janssen 20 years ago to honour and remember his legacy of bringing recreational programming to students.