$2M investment to support made-in-Ontario solution to fertilizer shortage

(Source: fotokostic/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: fotokostic/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver