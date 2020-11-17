MITCHELL, ONT. -- It’s been more than a decade in the planning, the a multi-million dollar senior’s complex is finally being built in the north end of Mitchell.

West Perth Village will replace Ritz Lutheran Villa and the Mitchell Nursing Home, which will both be outdated in the near future.

The 128-bed long-term care home is being built behind Ritz Lutheran Villa in Mitchell, and is expected to ready to accept seniors by 2022.

West Perth Mayor Walter McKenzie says, “It’s an exciting day for the community as we recognize the sod turning for the West Perth Senior’s Community. This is such a significant project for our community. It’s vital to ensuring that our senior’s can stay close to home.”

