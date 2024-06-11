2024 London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign collects 87,800 lbs. of food

Demand is surging at the London Food Bank and luckily, the shelves got a bit fuller this weekend after the London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign.

The initiative that ran from May 29 to June 8 saw 87,800 lbs. of food collected from community donations.

Here's how the numbers break down:

Drop-offs to grocery stores, fire halls and the London Food Bank 17,030 lbs.

Corporate donations 24,625 lbs.

Community Refresh program 25,625 lbs.

Financial donations 20,520 lbs. (equivalent)

“Every year, the Campaign has been successful in helping London Food Bank collect fresh food for individuals and families in need, especially during summer months," said Food Bank Co-Director Glenn Pearson in a statement.

"We encourage the residents, businesses and community partners to donate to the London Food Bank, if and whenever they can, so everyone can have access to nutritious food throughout the year,” he added.

In its 28th year, the campaign helps feed over 29,000 people in the city.