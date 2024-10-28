$20-million for new 'Severe Storms Laboratory' at Western University
The University of Western Ontario is getting a $20-million investment for a new Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory (CSSL).
The gift from ImpactWX will further the study of atmospheric science in Canada and will position the CSSL as the authoritative source for severe thunderstorm data and research in the country.
"Western’s track record in climate change research and natural disaster mitigation stands among the top in the world,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “ImpactWX’s continued investment and the launch of the CSSL will amplify our research capacity significantly. Gathering essential storm data and providing critical analysis will help inform policy and will result in real damage prevention and mitigation strategies to help people, communities and businesses right across the country."
Under the umbrella of the CSSL, Western engineering researchers will continue the successful national tornado and hail investigative initiatives of the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) and the Northern Hail Project (NHP).
“The CSSL represents a new era in severe thunderstorm research in Canada. At Western, we have a lot of experience and expertise studying severe storms and now it’s time to take it to the next level,” said NTP Executive Director David Sills. “This translates to a far better knowledge of risk and impacts in Canada, and the ability to impart that knowledge to decision makers and the general public. I’m excited for the future.”
Leaders from both the NSSL and the European Severe Storm Laboratory, as well as meteorologists, engineers and storm impact scientists from around the world, are meeting in London, Ont. this week to mark the launch of the CSSL with a one-day research symposium at Western on Oct. 29.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
'We can't control them': Clothing recyclers frustrated by criminals operating in donation bin industry
An organization that represents clothing recyclers says they’re frustrated after a W5 investigation found a fake charity and some violent players connected to organized crime have been muscling in on the clothing donation bin industry, and is calling for governments to do more.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as trial gets underway
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney is underway Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with both entering a not guilty plea.
Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces to do the same.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Austrian mayor shot dead with suspect on the run, police say
A manhunt is underway in northern Austria after a hunter allegedly fatally shot two people and fled the scene, local police said Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.