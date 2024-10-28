$20-million for new 'Severe Storms Laboratory' at Western University

The University of Western Ontario is getting a $20-million investment for a new Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory (CSSL).

The gift from ImpactWX will further the study of atmospheric science in Canada and will position the CSSL as the authoritative source for severe thunderstorm data and research in the country.

"Western’s track record in climate change research and natural disaster mitigation stands among the top in the world,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “ImpactWX’s continued investment and the launch of the CSSL will amplify our research capacity significantly. Gathering essential storm data and providing critical analysis will help inform policy and will result in real damage prevention and mitigation strategies to help people, communities and businesses right across the country."

Under the umbrella of the CSSL, Western engineering researchers will continue the successful national tornado and hail investigative initiatives of the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) and the Northern Hail Project (NHP).

“The CSSL represents a new era in severe thunderstorm research in Canada. At Western, we have a lot of experience and expertise studying severe storms and now it’s time to take it to the next level,” said NTP Executive Director David Sills. “This translates to a far better knowledge of risk and impacts in Canada, and the ability to impart that knowledge to decision makers and the general public. I’m excited for the future.”

Leaders from both the NSSL and the European Severe Storm Laboratory, as well as meteorologists, engineers and storm impact scientists from around the world, are meeting in London, Ont. this week to mark the launch of the CSSL with a one-day research symposium at Western on Oct. 29.