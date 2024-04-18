$2 million Huron Hospice expansion nearing completion
Construction crews are feverishly trying to complete a massive expansion of Huron County’s largest end of life care facility.
“We currently have a four-bed capacity, and we’ll be going to six beds with full suites. So, that will include walkout patios and more space in the rooms than we currently have,” said Huron Hospice Executive Director Willy Van Klooster.
While the construction is going well at Huron Hospice’s Bender House near Clinton, it’s costing more than originally planned, said Van Klooster.
The original estimate of $1.6 million has now become more than $2 million. Good thing sponsors like Bruce Power, the Kincardine area nuclear operators, have come through with $100,000 to help complete the work left to do.
“Huron County is an important part of what we consider to be our community. Bruce, Grey, and Huron. We have a lot of employees living in Huron County, and we get a lot of support from Huron County. We have made a concerted effort, I think, to make sure we’re doing our part to give that support back that we’ve received so strongly,” said Bruce Power spokesperson John Peevers.
Representatives from Huron Hospice near Clinton, Ont. and Bruce Power hold a cheque for $100,000 towards Huron Hospice’s multi-million dollar expansion on April 17, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Van Klooster said Huron Hospice supported 72 individuals and their families during their end of life journey last year.
Since opening in 2018, more than 210 families have used their services.
Van Klooster anticipates the expansion from four to six beds will mean more than 100 people can die with dignity at Huron Hospice’s Bender House each year going forward.
Six months into a nine-month construction project to expand Huron Hospice from four beds to six, seen on April 17, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“The average length of stay here is 15 days. So, we try to make every day special in the last period of someone’s life, and also their family members’ lives who are here as well,” said VanKlooster.
If all goes well this summer, Huron Hospice’s expansion should be ready to receive clients by August, according to Van Klooster.
Huron County has one other residential hospice located in Exeter, called Jessica’s House. It is currently a three-bed facility.
