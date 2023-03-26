2 dogs rescued, tenants briefly displaced after early morning apartment fire

Residents of a central London, Ont. apartment were temporarily displaced from their units and were kept warm inside a city bus after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

According to the London Fire Department on Twitter, fire crews tackled a blaze at an apartment building located on 59 Ridout St. early Sunday morning.

The fire was quickly knocked down in what London fire called an “excellent fire attack this morning by fire crews,” with primary and secondary searches, and ventilation getting underway shortly after.

Fire crews said two dogs were rescued by firefighters, and one person was assessed on the scene by paramedics.

In addition, a London Transit Commission bus was brought to the scene as a warming area for displaced tenants.

On Sunday morning tenants were allowed back into their apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damages remain unknown at this time.

Fire investigators will be attending the scene.