$2.5 million announced to help youth in southern Ontario find jobs

Four free training programs are being launched in London and across southwestern Ontario as a way to help youth find meaningful work in their communities.

Speaking in London on Thursday, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton announced $2.5-million in provincial funding, "To help 285 job seekers and 2,299 students who face barriers to employment."

“As Ontario continues to combat a historic labour shortage, we need to ensure everyone in our community gets a fair shot at the training they need to land life-changing careers,” said McNaughton. “These free projects will help level the playing field and give disadvantaged young people, seniors – everyone in between – in London a chance at better jobs and bigger paycheques.”

The programs will be led by Over 55 London, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Pathways Employment Help Centre and WePrep Inc/LiUNA Local 1059.

