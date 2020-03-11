19-year-old Oxford County resident charged with sexual interference
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:14AM EDT
OPP File image.
LONDON, ONT. -- A 19-year-old resident of Oxford County has been charged with sexual interference by OPP.
Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at a 13th Line address in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.
Police found the vehicle and a suspect was arrested without incident.
The accused will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.