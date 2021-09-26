18 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 13,935 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,519 cases resolved leaving 178 active. A total of 4,237 cases have been identified as being a variant of concern.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 4,243 total, 4,117 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new cases, 14 active, 2,312 total, 2,272 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk – 34 active, 2,905 total, 2,817 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 29 active cases, 2,142 total, 2,048 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new cases, 63 active, 3,829 total, 3,696 resolved, 70 deaths

Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.