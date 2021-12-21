169 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 169 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has only seen one day with higher case counts, that was 176 cases reported on April 14, at the peak of the third wave.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 16,264 cases and 257 related deaths, with 15,036 cases resolved leaving 971 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 97.7, a high not seen since April.

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 37.3 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 51.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 63.6 per cent of deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 881,050 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London. Of those eligible age five and older, 87.1 per cent have at least one dose and 81.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 14 patients with COVID-19, two fewer in 24 hours -- with six in Critical Care -- and 31 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting no change with three patients positive.

Of the newest group to become eligible, children ages five to 11, 40.5 percent have received one dose and 3.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are two active outbreaks in senior's facilities in the region: at the McCormick Home long-term care facility and at Chartwell London.

Active school and child care centre outbreaks continue at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, Byron Northview Public School, Caradoc Public School, Clara Brenton Public School, École élémentaire catholique Frère André, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Emily Carr Public School, John Dearness Public School, London Christian Academy, Notre Dame Catholic School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, Strathroy Christian School and YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School child care centre

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne, Hickson Public School, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute, King's Academy Private School in St. Thomas, St. Joseph High School in St. Thomas, St. Michael's Catholic Elementary School, Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg, Mitchell Hepburn Public School and Dunwich Dutton Public School.

An outbreak at Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 35 new, 318 active, 5,997 total, 5,569 resolved, 110 deaths (two new)

Grey-Bruce – 36 new, 203 active, 2,833 total, 2,602 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 14 new, 200 active, 3,782 total, 3,516 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 44 new, 112 active, 2,821 total, 2,639 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –20 new, 149 active, 4,703 total, 4,475 resolved, 79 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported 3,453 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 11 deaths, as the province hit a new third-dose milestone.