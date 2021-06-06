LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, up two cases from 14 on Saturday.

So far, there have been a total of 12,350 cases with 11,997 recoveries. The number of active cases is now at 132, down from 154 Saturday. The death toll remains at 221.

There are 3,141 cases with a confirmed variant and another 357 with a mutation-positive sample.

Here is how the daily case numbers break down for other regional health units:

Elgin-Oxford –four new, 42 active, 3,806 total, 3,682 resolved, 82 deaths, 801 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 22 active, 1,365 total, 1,336 resolved, seven deaths, 384 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 32 active, 2,663 total, 2,578 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 40 active, 1,835 total, 1,738 resolved, 57 deaths, 282 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 36 active, 3,523 total, 3,426 resolved, 61 deaths, 565 variants

The province reported 663 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 744 infections on Saturday.