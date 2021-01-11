LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 143 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as the province passes the grim benchmark of 5,000 deaths.

Locally there are four new deaths, all of which are associated with long-term care facilities.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 10 London-area seniors’ facilities and two schools, as well as in three units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital.

Meanwhile an outbreak has been declared at the London Men’s Mission, the first of its kind in a local emergency shelter since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday there were five staff and four clients of the Men's Mission at 459 York St. have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lambton County has seen a steep rise in infection rate over the last few weeks after being one of the final regions still in green at the end of November.

Lambton now has an infection rate of 6.8 per cent, which has nearly doubled since the weeks before the holiday break.

There are currently 17 outbreaks declared in the Sarnia-Lambton region.

In Elgin-Oxford there were two new deaths

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 27 new, 379 active, 1,761 total, 1,346 resolved, 32 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 193 active, 1,121 total, 888 resolved, 35 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – six new, 54 active, 594 total, 540 resolved, no deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 85 new, 224 active, 1,224 total, 1,057 resolved, 28 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 22 new, 107 active, 847 total, 716 resolved, 24 deaths

Huron-Perth date is updated daily at 1:30 p.m.

Across the province health officials logged 3,338 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking a decrease from the record-breaking 3,945 infections reported Sunday.