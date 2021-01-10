LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two new deaths.

The additions bring the total number of cases in the London region to 4,368, with 3,037 resolved and 123 deaths.

Out of the two deaths, one is associated with a long-term care home, a man in his 70's.

The other a man in his 80s.

The London region has now seen at least one death every single day in 2021.

During a virtual media briefing on Thursday, MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said following health guidelines is more critical than ever.

“…Lock it down, stay at home. The virus is transmitting rapidly in our community, and it is really essential that we continue to find that resolve that we have found before, to make sure that we can flatten this curve, now more than ever.”

There are ongoing outbreaks at eight London-area seniors’ facilities and two schools, as well as in three units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, outbreaks continue at seven seniors’ facilities, with the most serious at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg.

Maple Manor has 80 residents and 44 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, with nine deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 46 new, 379 active, 1,734 total, 1,325 resolved, 30 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 195 active, 1,114 total, 879 resolved, 35 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 6 new, 588 total, 530 resolved, no deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 40 new, 190 active, 1,224 total, 1,006 resolved, 28 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 22 new, 107 active, 847 total, 716 resolved, 24 deaths

Ontario health officials are recording another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in the province as they report more than 3,900 new infections.

The province confirmed 3,945 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which breaks the previous provincial daily case record of 3,799 new cases reported on Friday.