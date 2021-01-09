LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at local shelter, Men's Mission Services of London, at 459 York Street.

The Health unit says nine people including five staff members and four clients have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

“While the Health Unit has not observed ongoing mass transmission within the facility, given the number of cases associated with the Mission within the last week, the declaration of an outbreak is an important step in order to limit any further transmission of the virus within the community,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The Health Unit was notified of an initial case on Dec. 17.

The initial case was a resident of the facility.

An outbreak was declared after an addition five cases were identified within the last week at Men's Mission.

MLHU is advising those who work, reside or access services at Men's Mission to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if any should develop.

“Our team is working closely with Mission Services to implement outbreak measures in order to reduce the potential for any further spread.”