LONDON -- A new partnership in the London healthcare community is providing over $1 million towards research and education, as well as several MRIs and angiogram suites.

The partnership was announced at University Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It involves London’s teaching hospitals, the London Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Health Care London and Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, and Siemens Healthineers.

This collaboration will focus on improving both the patient experience and outcomes in important cardiovascular and neurological diseases.