$1 million Lotto Max ticket sold in London, Ont.

You might want to check your lotto numbers because someone in London just became a millionaire over the weekend.

According to a press release, Friday night’s Lotto Max draw didn’t yield a winner of the big jackpot, but multiple winning tickets were sold throughout southern Ontario, with the prizes ranging from $500,000 to $1 million.

One of those lucky tickets was for a $1 million prize and the winning ticket was sold in London.

Other winning tickets for Friday night’s draw were sold in the Dufferin and Peel area, Toronto, Mississauga and St. Catharines.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, and the jackpot has already swelled to $70 million, with an estimated 16 $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes also up for grabs.