The Police Pals program got a big boost Wednesday, with the donation of 1,200 stuffed dogs from Your Neighbourhood Credit Union (YNCU).

London police will give the German shepherd stuffed animals to children who "experience emotional or physical trauma."

In 1990, when she was just seven years old, Rachael Polakovic received one when she was hit by a car. She still has 'K9' 30 years later.

“He is literally all I have left in terms of material items from my childhood,” she said in a astatement. “The dog became a bit of a reminder of what had happened and how I survived something that could have been much worse. He was one of my favourite stuff toys throughout my childhood.”

London police are grateful for YNCU's support of the program, Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre said in a release, “Our officers are able to help provide some comfort for the child and that means a lot to them, the child and the parents.”

The program has delivered thousands of the donated toys over nearly 30 years.