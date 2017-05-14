Featured
Three vehicle crash sends car onto its roof, sending one to hospital
Three vehicle crash at Adelaide St. and Bradley Ave. on May 14, 2017. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 3:06PM EDT
One person had to be taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision in south London late Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Adelaide Street and Bradley Avenue around 11:40 a.m.
The collision was so violent that one of the vehicles was flipped onto its roof and rested in the middle of the intersection.
A witness tells CTV News that the red car on its roof ran a red light, causing the crash.
One person had to be extricated and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
One of the drivers is charged with careless driving.
