One person had to be taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision in south London late Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Adelaide Street and Bradley Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

The collision was so violent that one of the vehicles was flipped onto its roof and rested in the middle of the intersection.

A witness tells CTV News that the red car on its roof ran a red light, causing the crash.

One person had to be extricated and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

One of the drivers is charged with careless driving.