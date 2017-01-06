

CTV London





Masonville Place’s massive $77-million dollar renovation was recently unveiled, making use of the space left vacant by the closure of Sears, but many may have been wondering what would be filling the former Target location, now we know.

Cadillac Fairview announced Thursday a new $28-million renovation that would see two new retailers fill the space along with The Rec Room.

The Rec Room is an entertainment concept from Cineplex that will see a games area, restaurant, and live entertainment. The Masonville location will be just the second location in all of Canada with the hopes of creating a new reason to head to the mall.

Along with the Rec Room will be HomeSense and Marshalls. Once complete Masonville Place will have filled both large areas of real estate left empty by the exits of Sears and Target.

The Rec Room is set to open in 2018, while HomeSense and Marshalls are expected to open this summer.