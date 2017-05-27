Featured
Suspect arrested following police chase in Chatham
CKPS
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:07PM EDT
A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Chatham.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on St. Clair Street.
When the officer approached the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed
The vehicle lost control during the pursuit and struck a tree, that's when the driver fled on foot.
A police K9 dog tracked down the suspect on a nearby rooftop of a house.
A 31-year-old Chatham man has been charged with break and enter, possession of break-in tools, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, failure to comply, and several traffic related offenses.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.