

CTV London





A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Chatham.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on St. Clair Street.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed

The vehicle lost control during the pursuit and struck a tree, that's when the driver fled on foot.

A police K9 dog tracked down the suspect on a nearby rooftop of a house.

A 31-year-old Chatham man has been charged with break and enter, possession of break-in tools, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, failure to comply, and several traffic related offenses.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.