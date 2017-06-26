

The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, Ont. -- A former Ontario nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care is expected to appear at a sentencing hearing in Woodstock, Ont., today.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in late May.

The 50-year-old admitted to using insulin in all 14 cases that stretched from 2007 to 2016, and has said she believed she was an instrument of God as she killed and hurt vulnerable patients.

The crimes, which occurred in three Ontario long-term care facilities and a private home, make Wettlaufer one of Canada's worst serial killers.

Victim impact statements are expected to be filed in court today, and some family members of Wettlaufer's victims are expected to read their statements to the court.

Crown prosecutors have said they are proposing a joint submission with the defence on sentencing.

They are suggesting all Wettlaufer's sentences run concurrently, with a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years on the eight first-degree murder counts, 10 years for the four attempted murder counts and seven years for both aggravated assault counts.