Sarnia police seek public’s help in search for suspect
Joseph Kingdon, 26, of Sarnia is wanted by police on several charges on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Courtesy Sarnia Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 12:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Sarnia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old male suspect wanted on several charges including assault.
Police provided a photo (above) of Joseph Kingdon of Sarnia who was allegedly involved in an assault .
Police did not provide details regarding the assault but said he wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and two counts of breaching his recognizance.
If anyone has any information regarding Kingdon’s whereabouts they are please asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 (extension 0) or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
