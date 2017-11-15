Featured
Overnight parking ends in St. Thomas for winter
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:54AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 8:24AM EST
Today marks the end of overnight parking for St. Thomas residents over the winter months.
From November 15th through March 15th overnight parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The City of St. Thomas does have overnight permits available for those whose property meets the proper requirements.
The cost of a permit is $56.50.