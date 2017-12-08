

CTV London





A major upheaval at the North Huron Fire Department occurred Thursday evening when two Deputy Chiefs and eight Captains suddenly resigned.

One of the outgoing deputy chiefs says “firefighter safety issues in regards to the current and outgoing leadership” prompted their mass resignation.

North Huron Reeve Neil Vincent says “there’s clearly been a breakdown in communication between council and the volunteer firefighters. We will work to try and repair that.”

In the meantime North Huron will be covered by other neighbouring fire departments.

The current chief also resigned last week after only nine months on the job.

CTV London will be following this story throughout the day and will have more during our 6 p.m. broadcast.