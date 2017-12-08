Featured
North Huron Fire Department hit with several resignations
North Huron Fire Department
CTV London
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 7:38AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 11:03AM EST
A major upheaval at the North Huron Fire Department occurred Thursday evening when two Deputy Chiefs and eight Captains suddenly resigned.
One of the outgoing deputy chiefs says “firefighter safety issues in regards to the current and outgoing leadership” prompted their mass resignation.
North Huron Reeve Neil Vincent says “there’s clearly been a breakdown in communication between council and the volunteer firefighters. We will work to try and repair that.”
In the meantime North Huron will be covered by other neighbouring fire departments.
The current chief also resigned last week after only nine months on the job.
CTV London will be following this story throughout the day and will have more during our 6 p.m. broadcast.