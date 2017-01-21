Featured
Near zero visibility in some areas due to heavy fog
Fog blankets London-Middlesex on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Twitter / Danielle Mooder)
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:58AM EST
A fog advisory remains in effect for Middlesex and London, as well as Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Elgin counties.
In some places there is near zero visibility Saturday, Environment Canada said.
Even inside the city of London, motorists were dealing with a blanket of fog.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to this reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Motorists are reminded to allow extra time and to put on headlights. On social media there were reports of drivers without their headlights on.
The fog is expected to slowly lift Saturday.
