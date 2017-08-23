Featured
Man in critical condition following fall from industrial plant
Const. Stacey Culbert of the Oxford OPP talks about an industrial accident at Lafarge Canada.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 1:38PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident near Woodstock that left a man in critical condition.
OPP say a man fell 30 feet while working at the Lafarge Canada facility Wednesday.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene on Road 68 in Zorra Township about 10:30 a.m. He was rushed to hospital.
“We will be working with the Ministry of Labour to determine what exactly happened today,” says OPP Const. Stacey Culbert.
She says OPP remain on scene as the investigation continues.
