Saturday marked Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day.

Those affected in London used the day to lobby for broader awareness and more government support.

R.J. Formanek lives with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and addressed a gathering of others affected at the Westminster Family Centre, telling them, “When I got a diagnosis, it freed me to think, ‘What goes on in my brain, while different is not wrong.”

The founder of "Flying with Broken Wings" was diagnosed at 47 years old, finally able to identify the cause of his life-long behavioral issues, “Won't sit down, won’t pay attention. Eventually in mental health system, getting care you don't necessarily need.”

He, along with thousands of others, is trying to bring awareness to the spectrum disorder.

And Saturday also marked the first Red Shoes Walk for the London and Area FASD Support Group. They headed out at 9:09 a.m. on the 9th day of the 9th month, walking 999 meters. The walk is to demonstrate the importance of staying alcohol-free during the 9 months of pregnancy.