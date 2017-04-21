Featured
Londoners charged in Lambton County armed robbery
OPP charged the same London man with driving while under suspension twice within a 22-day period in February and March of 2017.
Provincial police have charged two men from London in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Lambton County.
The robbery occurred back on February 25th at an address on Nauvoo Road in Warwick Township.
Around 4:30 a.m. police responded to a commercial property after four suspects, one armed with a weapon, demanded various merchandise.
OPP officers have now arrested two of the suspects in relation to the robbery. Both suspects are men in their early thirties from London.
The pair is facing several charges including Robbery with a Weapon.
Officers are continuing to investigate to determine the identities of the other two suspects.
