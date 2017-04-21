

CTV London





Provincial police have charged two men from London in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Lambton County.

The robbery occurred back on February 25th at an address on Nauvoo Road in Warwick Township.

Around 4:30 a.m. police responded to a commercial property after four suspects, one armed with a weapon, demanded various merchandise.

OPP officers have now arrested two of the suspects in relation to the robbery. Both suspects are men in their early thirties from London.

The pair is facing several charges including Robbery with a Weapon.

Officers are continuing to investigate to determine the identities of the other two suspects.