A London teenager has been charged following a crash last November that killed an 81-year-old woman and injured two others.

The three-vehicle collision happened November 26 on Egremont Drive at Vanneck Road.

Police say a GMC pickup truck was travelling north on Vanneck Road, where it collided with a Dodge car in the intersection at Egremont Drive (which is governed by traffic lights).

The Dodge car, which was travelling east, on Egremont Drive, then collided with a Honda car, which was travelling west on Egremont Drive.

The female driver (and lone occupant) of the Honda car, 81-year-old Marion Satchwill of Strathroy-Caradoc died in the collision. The two passengers in the Dodge car, a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Middlesex Centre, were injured in the collision.

Allan Waller-Guest has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause death

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm (X2)

impaired operation/care or control of a motor vehicle/cause death - alcohol

driving while ability impaired cause bodily harm (motor vehicle - alcohol) (X2)

exceed 80 milligrams blood alcohol content/motor vehicle/cause accident with fatality

exceed 80 mgs blood alcohol content/motor vehicle/cause accident with bodily harm (X2)

Waller-Guest is scheduled to be in court on May 25.