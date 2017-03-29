Featured
London teen facing multiple charges following fatal crash
Egremont Drive is closed from Denfield Road to Melrose Drive, and Vanneck Road is closed from Sunningdale Road to Boston Drive while OPP investigate a fatal crash on Saturday, November 26th, 2016.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 3:40PM EDT
A London teenager has been charged following a crash last November that killed an 81-year-old woman and injured two others.
The three-vehicle collision happened November 26 on Egremont Drive at Vanneck Road.
Police say a GMC pickup truck was travelling north on Vanneck Road, where it collided with a Dodge car in the intersection at Egremont Drive (which is governed by traffic lights).
The Dodge car, which was travelling east, on Egremont Drive, then collided with a Honda car, which was travelling west on Egremont Drive.
The female driver (and lone occupant) of the Honda car, 81-year-old Marion Satchwill of Strathroy-Caradoc died in the collision. The two passengers in the Dodge car, a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Middlesex Centre, were injured in the collision.
Allan Waller-Guest has been charged with:
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause death
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm (X2)
- impaired operation/care or control of a motor vehicle/cause death - alcohol
- driving while ability impaired cause bodily harm (motor vehicle - alcohol) (X2)
- exceed 80 milligrams blood alcohol content/motor vehicle/cause accident with fatality
- exceed 80 mgs blood alcohol content/motor vehicle/cause accident with bodily harm (X2)
Waller-Guest is scheduled to be in court on May 25.
