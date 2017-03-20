Featured
London police locate missing 12-year-old boy
Missing boy Ethan Carron (Supplied)
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 2:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 3:12PM EDT
London police have safely located a missing 12-year-old boy.
Ethan Carron of Wallaceburg was last seen around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Dundas and Ridout Streets on Monday.
Around 3 p.m., London police tweeted that the boy had been located safe and sound.
The missing boy has been LOCATED safely. Thank you for sharing the message. #ldnont https://t.co/2R2FiXnFwY— London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 20, 2017
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.