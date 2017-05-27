

CTV London





The London Lightning are three wins away from claiming a third NBL Championship.

The Lightning downed the Halifax Hurricanes 105-97 in Game 1 of the Finals.

Garrett Williamson and Joel Friesen led the way for the Lightning with 17 points each. Ryan Anderson also added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Antoine Mason was the high-scorer for Halifax with 30 points.

“It was another hard fought victory for us. We didn’t play as well as we could but we were able to gut out the win. We had some really great contributions from some guys off the bench and we were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes. We’re looking forward to rebounding tomorrow and playing even better.” said Lightning head coach Kyle Julius.

Game two is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.