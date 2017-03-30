

A vehicle traveling on the 401 eastbound suddenly became engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Dorchester were dispatched to the area of Putnam Road just before 7 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

Once on scene they found the vehicle on the shoulder covered in flames.

Derek Botten provided the above picture to CTV London and CJBK 1290.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, and delays on the highway are likely.