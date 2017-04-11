

CTV London





A human trafficking sting known as Project Equinox has netted 78 arrests and 129 Criminal Code charges laid London police announced Tuesday.

Project Equinox ran from from Oct. 4, 2016 to April 1.

London police teamed up with other forces from Strathroy, Stratford, and Woodstock, as well as community organizations such as the Salvation Army, Children’s Aid Society of London and Middlesex and the Regional Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

Several initiatives were conducted including john stings, targeting men answering online escort ads, as well as investigating human traffickers along with human trafficking victims.

In total, Project Equinox yielded:

• 78 arrests

• 129 Criminal Code charges laid, including four human trafficking charges

• 24 Controlled drug and Substances Act charges

• 35 Johns were charged

• 18 women involved in the sex trade as a result of human trafficking who’s ages ranged from 15-55 years were assisted in leaving the sex trade and provided with supports

• $8,070 worth of drugs seized

• $12,740 in Canadian currency

• 4 weapons seized – 2 knives, 1 expandable baton and 1 rifle