

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





The public is about to get the first look at plans for the widening of Wonderland Road, and a chance to share their opinion.

The widening of Wonderland to six lanes has been part of the City of London's Master Plan for almost a decade.

Ted Koza, Transportation Design Engineer with the City of London, says, "What we're seeing right now on Wonderland is about 45,000 vehicles per day. The corridor, once we see over 10,000 per lane, that kind of triggers that something needs to happen in terms of better efficiencies in the corridor."

There is no price tag yet, but it would likely amount to one of the most expensive projects in the city’s history, running from Sarnia Road to Southdale Road.

One of the most expensive elements would be the widening of the Guy Lombardo Bridge south of Riverside Drive.

Two public information meetings are scheduled where detailed plans will be unveiled to the public, and residents can provide feedback on the options.

They sessions are being held on Jan. 30 at the Civic Gardnes and Jan. 31 at the Bostwick Community Centre.