LONDON, ONT. -- A Youth For Christ concert series aims to raise money to help feed those affected by the pandemic in London.

The second and final performance of “Good Ol’ Country Gospel” is set for Tuesday at the Forest City Community Church at 3725 Bostwick Road at 6 p.m.

It will feature the cast of Victoria Playhouse Petrolia and the concert will be a drive-in event.

Youth For Christ has served over 200 meals a day to families in need since the pandemic hit.

