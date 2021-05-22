Advertisement
Youth 12 and over in Middlesex-London can book COVID-19 vaccine Sunday
Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LONDON, ONT. -- Youth across Ontario and the region 12-years and older can begin to book a COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement by the province on Friday.
The province had previously said that it planned to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 17 during the week of May 31 but in a news release issued late Friday afternoon it confirmed that it was moving that up to Sunday morning.
In Middlesex-London, bookings can be done online through the health unit's website starting Sunday at 8 a.m., or call 226-289-3560.
In order to be eligible, kids must be 12 or older on the day of their vaccination.
Children between 12 and 17 will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at either the North London Optimist Community Centre or the Earl Nichols Arena clinic.