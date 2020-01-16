LONDON, ONT. -- It’s a chance to follow in the path of a trailblazer. The London Police Service’s Diversity Office is putting out a last call for students to submit for the 9th Annual Lewis Coray Trailblazer Award.

Sgt. Lewis Coray became London's first black police officer in 1951, retiring in 1982.

African, Caribbean and black high school students are being encouraged to submit a 500-word essay or a three-minute video on the importance of Black History Month.

The top three students will receive a bursary sponsored by the London Police Services Board and the London Police Association.

The overall winner will work for the London Police Department for the summer.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 24 and the awards ceremony is on Feb. 27, with London Majors star Cleveland Brownlee as the keynote speaker.

You get more details here.