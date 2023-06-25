Young entrepreneurs launch grand opening of Shraim’s Sweets

After facing many obstacles in opening up a new location, the Shraim brothers launched their grand opening of their business ‘Shraim’s Sweets’ on Saturday.

Brothers Mohamad and Ibrahim Shraim said they decided to open a new location on Oxford Street West after closing their previous location.

“We did our own research and worked many nights to create good recipes that we can have as a signature down here in London,” said Mohamad.

The two are currently finishing their Bachelor's in Business Administration at Thomson Rivers University.

“We are the first in Canada to have a chocolate sink fountain built in the story,” added Mohamad. “We also have a sushi crepe which is one of our popular dishes here, it’s a sushi role with a crepe and strawberries and brownies and you can build your own here.”

Opening up a new location came with challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, which posed many obstacles for their business, they explained. In spite of this, they continued on their new venture.

“We have tons of desserts and new foods that people haven’t experienced yet and we’re here to serve the best desserts in London,” Ibrahim said.