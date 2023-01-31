"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant

London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.

Dozens were on hand at the Planning and Environment Committee meeting Monday afternoon to voice opposition to a proposal that would see two, five-unit townhouse buildings constructed at 489 Upper Queen St., a location previously occupied by a single home.

At one point, the officer in full uniform except for a hat, stepped up to the microphone to express her concerns.

"I couldn't help but be outside the other day looking at that area and thinking about the box that is going to be staring down at me in my backyard if this moves forward," stated the officer.

AJ Wray was watching the meeting online and admits being taken aback when the officer stepped to the microphone.

"I had to check that that officer was actually trying to make a public comment and wasn't just there to provide security for the meeting," Wray told CTV News.

He researches and consults on planning issues and has a particular interest in infill developments, like the one proposed for Upper Queen.

(Source: @WrayAJ/Twitter)When he recognized that the officer was in fact speaking out against the project, Wray took to social media, citing the Police Services Act and posting on Twitter, "You do not get to appear in uniform at a City Hall public participation meeting about a development application."

Still speaking to CTV News, Wray said, "Whether you're a police officer, a firefighter, or a paramedic, you're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that."

After being contacted by CTV News, Chief Steve Williams issued a statement on social media that said, "This morning I became aware of a uniformed [London police] officer alleged to have attended City Hall yesterday providing personal views relative to a development application. Views expressed by the officer do not reflect the views of the LPS. The LPS has taken no official position relative to this application. I have directed an investigation into the conduct of the officer. The investigation will be conducted and information will be released as able in accordance with applicable legislation."

A request was made for further comment but to this point, that request has been declined.

Wray said it's important for those who wear a uniform to understand what that uniform may symbolize for others.

"People are afraid to be in front of police at certain occasions. They're made uncomfortable by police. We also know that police hold a significant amount of power and trust." He continued, "She is entitled to share her views, it is her property and she's nearby, but appearing in that uniform and giving that credibility to those comments can be quite intimidating."

Wray admitted there are times when police officers will appear in uniform to make deputations, like during budget proceedings related to the service or providing information to identify potential traffic safety concerns arising from a development.

In this case, Wray is not looking for serious repercussions. He believes this simply needs to be a matter of education, "...and an assurance that frontline officers are aware of their responsibilities under the [Police Services] Act and that they can't just appear in front of a public meeting and make statements."