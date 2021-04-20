MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in the city last Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on April 12 near businesses in the area bounded by Norwich Avenue, Juliana Drive and Bruin Boulevard.

Police say a male suspect brandished an edged weapon and stole a black GMC Sierra pickup truck before fleeing in the vehicle.

An 84-year-old woman was hurt in the incident and taken to hospital with a minor injury.

Following an investigation, a 38-year-old Tillsonburg, Ont. man was charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon.

He was being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Woodstock police are thanking the members of the public for assisting the victim during the incident and those who provided information about the stolen vehicle.